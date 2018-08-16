Manitoba hands out almost $7,000 in fines for Americans’ filched fish

Manitoba Conservation Officers recently yanked 122 walleye from a group of Americans fishing near Lynn Lake.

Officers initially found 26 walleye in an Oklahoma man and woman’s possession. Four of the fish exceeded the provincial 55 cm length limit.

Officers later spoke with two other men from Oklahoma and found 13 packages of frozen fish fillets at their residence.

Six walleye can be kept with a regular license, where as only four walleye can be kept with a conservation license, according to the The Manitoba Government 2018 Angers Guide.

One hundred and twenty two walleye were seized in total and all four Americans were charged.

After pleading guilty, their fines totalled $6,992.

All fish were donated to the residents of Marcel Colomb First Nation.