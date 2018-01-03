Tip leads to hefty fine for Manitoba fisherman catching over the limit

If you are heading ice fishing, a reminder to count your catch and stick to the limit.

The Manitoba Conservation Officers Association (MCOA) is sharing the case of a fisherman caught with well over the limit of sauger. While it happened back in the fall, the association posted about it on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

It all started with a tip called into the conservation office in Selkirk in September.

“The caller said the man would catch several fish then walk up to his vehicle, empty his cooler, and continue fishing,” the post detailed. “A description of the man and his vehicle were provided to officers who arrived shortly afterwards and began observing his fishing activity.”

Officers found four sauger in a cooler beside the man and another 15 in box hidden in his van. The limit is four fish.

Manitoba Conservation told Global News the man pleaded guilty and paid a $1,107 fine including restitution at the end of October.

According to the MCOA, the Selkirk office typically charge around 200 people every year, the highest amount of any Manitoba district in the province.