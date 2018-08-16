Milton portable vandalized for 2nd time this month

Halton police are investigating a break-in at a school portable in Milton.

Police were called to Our Lady Of Fatima Elementary school on Bolingbroke Drive on Tuesday night, after a passerby noticed an open door at the school.

Police responded and noted forced entry to a portable and damage to the contents inside, including vulgar graffiti. It’s not known when the break-in occurred.

Blood was also found, indicating that the perpetrator had been cut while forcing entry through the broken window of the door.

Damage is estimated to be over $5,000.

Police say the same portable was damaged and covered with graffiti on Aug. 5.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Bob Lester of the Halton Regional Police Service 1 District criminal investigations bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2455.