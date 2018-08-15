Consumer Matters

More
Consumer
August 15, 2018 9:03 pm

Sinorama, Richmond travel agency, shuts down, potentially affecting 4,000 customers

By Anchor / Consumer Reporter  Global News

Sign for Sinorama Travel on Westminster Highway in Richmond.

Google Maps
A A

A warning for anyone who booked holidays with Richmond-based travel agency Sinorama — Consumer Protection BC has suspended its licence.

“We went to perform an inspection and what we found is a bit concerning to us and while I can’t go into details, we believe they don’t have enough money to keep operating,” said Tatiana Chabeaux-Smith, a Consumer Protection BC spokesperson.

Consumer Matters coverage on Globalnews.ca:

The consumer watchdog fears thousands of customers could be affected by the suspension.

“We’re concerned that it could be around 4,000 people or more. That’s a lot of people who may have booked between around September through until next year,” said Chabeaux-Smith.

Sinorama Travel offers inexpensive trips to China and has offices in the United States, Europe and Canada.

WATCH: Police warn about Richmond travel agency

Sinorama Vancouver, based in Richmond, is now temporarily out of business as of Aug. 8.

Consumer Protection BC also froze the travel agency’s bank accounts.

The move in B.C. follows a decision by Quebec’s consumer protection office that Sinorama would no longer be licensed in that province over concerns about its management of clients’ money.

READ MORE: Coquitlam travel agency shut down after allegedly selling travel services with suspended licence

Customers are being urged to confirm if their  travel plans are actually booked and paid.  To find out what options exists for those impacted, Consumer Protection BC recommends  going  through credit card or travel insurance providers.

Consumer Matters tried to reach  Sinorama, but did not receive a response.  Calls to the Richmond office were eventually disconnected.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Consumer Matters
richmond sinorama travel agency
sinorama
sinorama licence
sinorama licence suspended
sinorama richmond
sinorama travel agency
sinorama travel agency richmond

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News