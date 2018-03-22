Coquitlam travel agency shut down after allegedly selling travel services with suspended license

BC’s consumer watchdog is warning consumers who booked with a Coquitlam based agency to confirm their vacation plans.

Consumer Protection BC cancelled Kimiya Travel’s license on March 16 for allegedly breaching B.C.’s travel rules.

“It’s important for consumers to understand that there is a real possibility they may not receive travel services purchased through Kimiya Travel,” Consumer Protection BC Regulatory Services vice president Shahid Noorani said.

Consumer Matters coverage on Globalnews.ca:

On Jan. 12, Consumer Protection BC suspended the license for Kimiya Travel because of its failure to submit required financial information to the provincial regulator.

“Last week we received information that Kimiya continued to sell travel services despite the license suspension,” Noorani said this week, prompting the cancellation.

Consumer Protection BC is urging anyone impacted to contact their airline, hotel, or tour operator to confirm their travel bookings are secure.

If consumers discover issues with their bookings, Consumer Protection BC says those customers who payed with a credit card should contact the credit card company to inquire if charges can be reversed.

Please share! If you (or someone you know) has recently booked travel from Kimiya Travel, please confirm with airlines, hotels and tour operators that your travel plans have been booked & paid for. More: https://t.co/tfzVwPe66o pic.twitter.com/EMIYhYyFfz — ConsumerProtectionBC (@ConsumerProBC) March 21, 2018

“If they have travel insurance in place, contact the insurer and see about coverage that may be in place to protect them from these types of situations,” said Noorani.

Noorani is also urging consumers to contact Consumer Protection BC through its website to see if they are eligible to make a claim through the Travel Assurance Fund – a compensation avenue for consumers who purchased travel with a licensed agency, but did not receive their vacations.

“If the travel was booked after Jan. 12 when the suspension was put in place, we will review that on a case by case basis, but generally travel booked after Jan. 12 would not be covered by the Travel Assurance Fund,” said Noorani.

Consumers can also contact Consumer Protection BC at 1-888-564-9963.

Consumer Matters reached out to Kimiya Travel for comment, but its phone number was not in service and emails bounced back.