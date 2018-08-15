Calgary police seize $90K in drugs during 2 investigations

Calgary police have seized over $90,000 worth of drugs and charged three people in two separate drug trafficking investigations led by the Strategic Enforcement Unit (SEU).

On Friday, Aug. 3, District 7 officers, along with members of the SEU, stopped a vehicle being driven by a man police believed to be connected to an ongoing drug investigation. The stop resulted in the arrest of a 37-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman. Officers also seized 588 fentanyl pills, 51 unknown pills and $2,620 in cash.

Officers also found an eight-week-old infant in the vehicle after the vehicle was found to be contaminated with pills and powdered drugs.

“It is especially concerning when children are impacted as a result of drug trafficking,” SEU Sgt. Ray Kelly said in a news release.

Both adults were charged with possession for the purpose of drug trafficking and the man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for drug trafficking.

On Thursday, Aug. 9, members of the SEU and the tactical unit executed a search warrant on a home in Coventry Circle N.E. as a part of a separate investigation.

That warrant resulted in the seizure of over $80,000 worth of drugs, including heroin, crack cocaine, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, cannabis oil and Percocet pills. They also seized $6,900 in cash.

Justin Fink, 31, was charged with five counts of trafficking cocaine, five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, six counts of possession of property obtained by crime and one outstanding warrant.

“The amount of drugs that officers seized during these two investigations had the potential to cause a great amount of harm to our community,” Kelly said.