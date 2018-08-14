Prince Albert couple wake up to find 2 intruders in bedroom

Police say a Prince Albert, Sask., couple woke up to find two robbers in their bedroom.

The break and enter was reported in the 500-block of 19th Street West at roughly 3:45 a.m. CT on Aug. 13.

READ MORE: 15-year-old faces seven charges following break and enter north of Prince Albert

The two unknown people grabbed the keys to the couples’ SUV and fled in the vehicle along with a stolen laptop, gaming system, and wedding dress.

The stolen SUV was found abandoned and still running by police on 2nd Avenue and Cambridge Street at 9:15 a.m.

READ MORE: Meth found on woman sleeping in Prince Albert, Sask. apartment building hallway

Three people were located and arrested on 13th and 3rd Avenue. Prince Albert police said the third suspect admitted to going into the couple’s garage, and was a part of the vehicle theft.

A 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man, and a 14-year-old girl are charged with break and enter and theft of a motor vehicle.

The accused were scheduled to make their first provincial court appearance Tuesday in Prince Albert.