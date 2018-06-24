15-year-old faces seven charges following break and enter north of Prince Albert

A 15-year-old boy is facing a number of charges following a break and enter incident in the rural municipality of Buckland, north of Prince Albert.

The Prince Albert RCMP received a call at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning, reporting a suspicious vehicle that had entered a property and an individual who was allegedly trying to gain entry to buildings in the yard. One building was accessed, but nothing of significance was stolen. The suspect was interrupted when another vehicle, belonging to the homeowner’s relative, entered the property.

The individual got back into his vehicle, and while attempting to leave, collided with the relative’s vehicle. The suspect then travelled a short distance north before his vehicle became inoperable. He then got out, and ran for a nearby bush line.

With the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Services, the boy was located and taken into custody without incident.

The youth faces seven charges, including break and enter and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

The youth cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, and makes his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court on Monday.