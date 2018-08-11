Montreal police investigating suspected Saturday morning arson in Dorval
The arson squad is investigating after a home under construction was torched in Dorval Saturday morning.
The blaze broke out at 5:45 a.m. in a house on Handfield Circle, near Dawson Avenue.
Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the file was transferred to the arson squad after elements at the scene indicated criminal intent.
No one was injured in the blaze.
At around 11 a.m., the Montreal fire department said in a Twitter post that the fire was under control.
Investigators are at the scene to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the blaze.
