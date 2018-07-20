Fatal fire prompts Montreal police investigation

Montreal police say they are investigating after a woman was found dead in an apartment building following a fire on Friday evening.

Audrey-Anne Picard, a police spokesperson, said the Montreal fire department was called around 7:20 p.m. to an apartment near the intersection of St-Timothée Street and de Maisonneuve Boulevard.

After they got the blaze under control, the spokesperson said firefighters discovered a woman’s body in the heavily damaged apartment building.

Police said they have not yet identified the woman and they do not believe the fire is criminal.

The spokesperson said officials are investigating to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Meanwhile, police have set up a security perimeter in the area.

De Maisonneuve Boulevard is closed between Amherst and St-Hubert streets. St-Timothée is also closed between René-Lévesque and de Maisonneuve boulevards.