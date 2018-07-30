Multiple vehicles torched in Montreal North

At least four vehicles were targeted in an early-morning arson Monday in the borough of Montreal North.

A 911 call was placed around 4:30 a.m. about multiple cars on fire in the parking lot between two apartment buildings on Villeneuve Street.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze but the vehicles are a total loss. Smoke billowed into the adjacent building forcing a complete evacuation.

There were no injuries.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said traces of accelerants were found on the vehicles, triggering an arson squad investigation.

No suspect has been identified by police. The vehicle owners will be questioned, but police said none of them were threatened prior to the fire.