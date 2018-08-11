Police identify Fredericton shooting suspect, lay 4 counts of first-degree murder

A 48-year-old Fredericton man is facing four counts of first-degree murder in connection with Friday morning’s shooting that left four people dead, including two police officers.

Matthew Vincent Raymond was charged Saturday morning. He was sent to hospital with serious injuries on Friday after exchanging gunfire with police officers.

In a news release Saturday morning, the Fredericton Police Force identified the civilian victims of the attack as 42-year-old Donald Adam Robichaud and 32-year-old Bobbie Lee Wright.

On Friday, police identified the two officers that died as 45-year-old Const. Robb Costello, a 20-year veteran of the force, and 43-year-old Const. Sara Burns, who joined the force two years ago.

Raymond remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.

During a news conference Friday afternoon, police said officers responded to Brookside Drive shortly after 7 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived, the responding officers found two civilians — a man and a woman — on the ground. Police say the officers died at the scene.

A lockdown was imposed on Brookside Drive between Main and Ring roads, but was lifted Friday morning after police determined there was no further threat to public safety.

The Fredericton Police Force has handed the investigation over to New Brunswick RCMP, who will be handling the homicide investigation. Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team will be investigating the deaths of Const. Costello and Const. Burns.

In a news release Friday evening, New Brunswick RCMP asked for the public to send them any photos or video footage they might have of the fatal shooting, as part of their investigation.

Police have asked for the public to watch social media over the next few days for more information about the tragic incident.

Horizon Health indicated Friday morning that “multiple victims” were being treating after the shooting, but clarified the statement Saturday morning, tweeting that they received four fatalities and one trauma patient at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital.

