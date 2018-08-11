Community, family, friends mourn victims of Fredericton shooting

Two Fredericton Police Force officers, along with a man and woman in a fresh relationship, have been identified as the victims of Friday morning’s quadruple homicide.

Fredericton police identified the police officers Friday afternoon as 45-year-old Const. Robb Costello, a 20-year veteran of the force, and 43-year-old Const. Sara Burns, who joined the force two years ago.

In a news release Saturday morning, the civilian victims were identified as 42-year-old Donald Adam Robichaud and 32-year-old Bobbie-Lee Wright.

Const. Robert Costello

Const. Robert Costello’s common-law partner, Jackie MacLean, said that a police inspector informed the family of his passing on Friday.

MacLean said that Castello would often tell her that no matter what happened to him on the job, he would always come home.

“This is the first day he did not come back home,” McLean told The Canadian Press in an interview.

“I am having a really hard time envisioning my life without him.”

Const. Costello leaves behind four children.

Const. Sara Mae Burns

Const. Sara Mae Burns had been a police officer since March 2016, according to a Facebook post by her husband Steven Burns.

“My beautiful and talented Sara Mae is now the latest City of Fredericton Police Officer,” the Facebook post reads.

“She has been on this path for almost 4 years now starting with getting her criminology degree and going back to school at the age of 35 while helping raise our boys…then having to leave home and the boys for 6 months to follow her dream at the Atlantic Police Academy, then going through the entire process with the city over the past year, but it’s all been worth it because as of 8:20 this morning she is now sworn in!”

According to the post, Burns went back to school at the age of 35 to pursue her criminology degree at St. Thomas University, and later attended the Atlantic Police Academy.

In addition to her husband, Burns is survived by her three children.

Since the shooting, condolences have poured in for the two constables, who were the first to respond to reports of shots fired on Brookside Drive.

Donnie Robichaud

A family member identified Donald Robichaud as one of the two civilian victims of Friday’s shooting.

Robichaud’s cousin Sean Callahan told The Canadian Press that Robichaud was a loving parent who played bass and sang in a local band.

The 42-year-old father of three worked in autobody shops, enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and was the kind of man who was always there to lend a hand.

“The guy was so likable, like I don’t think he had anybody that hated him, and Donnie, if he even hated you, he’d still give you the shirt off his back — he would help you out,” Callahan told The Canadian Press.

Bobbie-Lee Wright

Police identified Bobbie-Lee Wright as the fourth victim of the shooting Saturday morning.

On Aug. 2, Wright posted on Facebook that she and Robichaud were in a relationship together.

Friends and family took to the Facebook status, announcing Wright and Robichaud’s relationship, to mourn on Saturday.

“RIP Bobbie Lee. Thank you for being a great aunt for my kids. Please watch over my babies from up there,” one Facebook user wrote.

“R.I.P Bobbie lee you were such a nice friend Im going to miss you,” wrote another.

Bobbie-Lee Wright was 32 years old.

