Fredericton shooting: Here’s everything we know so far

On Friday, August 10, four people were shot and killed in Fredericton’s north side by a suspect who has not been identified.

While some information has been released in the hours following the attack, many questions about Friday’s events remain unanswered.

Here’s what we know — and don’t know — so far.

What happened?

What we know:

Two officers and two civilians were killed in a shooting early Friday morning in a north-Fredericton residential area. Officials told reporters in a news conference that the officers who were killed were responding to shots fired at an apartment near Brookside Drive.

When they arrived, the responding officers found two civilians — a man and a woman — on the ground.

“Officers engaged with the suspect and shots were fired by police,” said Deputy Chief Martin Gaudet. “Around 9:30 a.m., Fredericton Police Force entered into an apartment and arrested a 48-year-old man from Fredericton.”

Police set up a perimeter and placed the area on lockdown until approximately 11:04 a.m. AT, when police confirmed there was no further threat to the public and that lockdowns were not required.

The RCMP is handling the homicide investigation into the shooting, and the serious incident response team in Nova Scotia will be investigating the deaths of Const. Sara Mae Burns and Const. Lawrence Robb Costello.

Fredericton police have asked Canadians to continue watching social media over the next few days for more information about the tragic incident. As of 9 p.m. Friday, RCMP could still be seen walking in and out of a three-storey brick apartment building, which was cordoned off by police tape.

What we don’t know:

It’s unclear when the apartment building where the shooting took place will be reopened, and over 50 people are now being provided with alternative housing for the time being as an investigation continues.

Who are the victims?

What we know:

So far, only the identities of the officers killed in the incident have been released to the public; Costello, a 20-year veteran of the Fredericton police and Burns, a two-year veteran of the Fredericton police.

Costello is survived by his four children and partner Jackie McLean, who’d been with him for four years.

McLean says a police inspector told the family this morning that her common-law partner was among the four people who died in the incident.

What we know:

Burns, 43, was identified later on as the second officer to die in the shooting attack. She is survived by her husband, Steven Burns, and three children. Burns has been a constable with the Fredericton police since March 2016.

The two-year veteran went back to school at the age of 35 to study criminology at St. Thomas University, and later attended the Atlantic Police Academy. Her husband, Steven, is the founder of the Fredericton-based IT firm, Bulletproof.

What we don’t know:

The two civilians who were killed have yet to be identified. The number of people currently being treated in hospital for injuries related to the shooting is also unknown. A Fredericton hospital only said it was treating “multiple victims.”

What do we know about the suspect?

What we know:

The police currently have a 48-year-old, Fredericton-based man in custody who they say is recovering from serious injuries. The suspect’s parents told The Canadian Press that their son suffered from severe mental illness.

What we don’t know:

His identity has not been released and his motive remains unclear.

How did the community react?

By Friday afternoon, a memorial of flowers and messages was growing in front of the Fredericton police station. Among the messages: “We love you our brothers and sisters in blue! Thank you for ALL that you do!”

Another read: “Fredericton Police Force, your city has your back!”

GoFundMe for victims’ families created

Scott Pettigrew, an Army reservist who works for the multicultural association in Fredericton, started an online fundraiser to help support the families of the four victims.

He says he doesn’t know any of the victims personally, but just wanted to do his part to help what he called the “tight-knit community” of Fredericton.

“I was just looking to try to make an impact in some way,” Pettigrew told Global News by phone.

Pettigrew lives only a few kilometres from the incident.

“But you know it’s quite shocking especially when you’re in such a small community… you feel like it could be anywhere at any time. So it’s actually quite shocking,” he said.

As of the time of writing, the GoFundMe page had raised $915 of its $12,000 goal.

GoFundMe officials said they will be working with Pettigrew to ensure the funds get to the right place.

Any GoFundMe pages set up for the shooting will be verified by the “GoFundMe guarantee.”

Prayer vigil held for the victims on evening of shooting

A vigil was held Friday evening where more than 100 mourners packed into St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church.

A display of candles had been set up in front of a board displaying a passage from the Bible: “Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” One by one, mourners stepped up to light the display.

As piano music filled the room, the mourners held flickering candles and wiped their eyes as they sang “Amazing Grace.”

Anglican Bishop David Edwards told the crowd that the candles represented “the light and that solidarity with each other and with those who have been greatly afflicted and affected.”

— With files from Rebecca Joseph and The Canadian Press