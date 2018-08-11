Donnie Robichaud, father of 3, identified as victim in Fredericton shooting

A family member has identified one of the two civilians killed in a shooting in Fredericton that also claimed the lives of two police officers as 42-year-old Donnie Robichaud.

Sean Callahan says his cousin was a father of three.

The other victims were Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns and a woman whose identity has not yet been publicly confirmed.

Costello, 45, was a 20-year police veteran with four children,while Burns, 43, had been an officer for two years and was married with three children.

Police say they have a 48-year-old Fredericton man in custody who was being treated for serious injuries.

A local hospital was also treating “multiple victims,” but police wouldn’t say how many people were injured in the incident in a residential area on the city’s north side.