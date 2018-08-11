Donnie Robichaud, father of 3, identified as victim in Fredericton shooting
A family member has identified one of the two civilians killed in a shooting in Fredericton that also claimed the lives of two police officers as 42-year-old Donnie Robichaud.
Sean Callahan says his cousin was a father of three.
READ MORE: Fredericton shooting: Here’s everything we know so far
The other victims were Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns and a woman whose identity has not yet been publicly confirmed.
Costello, 45, was a 20-year police veteran with four children,while Burns, 43, had been an officer for two years and was married with three children.
READ MORE: 2 Fredericton police officers among 4 people killed in shooting, suspect in custody
Police say they have a 48-year-old Fredericton man in custody who was being treated for serious injuries.
A local hospital was also treating “multiple victims,” but police wouldn’t say how many people were injured in the incident in a residential area on the city’s north side.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.