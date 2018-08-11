Canada
August 11, 2018 8:29 am

Donnie Robichaud, father of 3, identified as victim in Fredericton shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press

Fredericton residents are in shock after four people died in their community Friday morning as the result of a shooting. Ross Lord reports.

A family member has identified one of the two civilians killed in a shooting in Fredericton that also claimed the lives of two police officers as 42-year-old Donnie Robichaud.

Sean Callahan says his cousin was a father of three.

The other victims were Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns and a woman whose identity has not yet been publicly confirmed.

Costello, 45, was a 20-year police veteran with four children,while Burns, 43, had been an officer for two years and was married with three children.

Police say they have a 48-year-old Fredericton man in custody who was being treated for serious injuries.

A local hospital was also treating “multiple victims,” but police wouldn’t say how many people were injured in the incident in a residential area on the city’s north side.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

