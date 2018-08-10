1 suspect in custody, at least 4 killed in Fredericton shooting

Police in Fredericton say they have one suspect in custody, after at least four people were killed in a shooting just outside the downtown core early Friday.

They say, however, that they have the Brookside Drive area contained “for the foreseeable future” as the investigation continues.

For much of the morning, police had been urging the public to stay inside and lock their doors.

They were also asking people not to post information about the position or activities of police and first responders during this “active incident.”

According to the force’s Twitter account, police units responded to an “ongoing incident” on Brookside Drive at around 7:30 a.m.

“The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety,” police posted on social media.

Police asked people to avoid the area of Brookside Drive between Main and Ring Road.

Resident David MacCoubrey told The Canadian Press that he awoke in his apartment on Brookside Drive around 7:07 a.m. to the sound of gunshots “10 metres from my bed.”

He said he initially heard three gunshots but then heard as many as 17 more between that time and 8:30 a.m.

MacCoubrey said his apartment complex has four buildings in a square and it sounded like the shots were coming from the middle of the square. He noted police had been searching the complex and he was sitting on the floor of his home away from the windows.

During the incident, police told people to refrain from calling the police station because of the high volume of calls. In the case of emergency, people were advised to call 911.

Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean-Michel Blais tweeted he has spoken to Fredericton Police Force’s chief to offer any support they needed.

Premier Brian Gallant issued a statement Friday morning following the arrest of the suspect.

“We are all shocked and saddened to learn this morning of the ongoing tragic incident in Fredericton,” he said.

“On behalf of all New Brunswickers, I offer my condolences, thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families. During this difficult time, our thoughts are also with the courageous women and men on the front lines working to keep us safe.”

Gallant went on to ask New Brunswickers to follow the instructions of law enforcement officials working in the area.

-With a file from The Canadian Press