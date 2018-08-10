Canada
August 10, 2018 3:19 pm
Updated: August 10, 2018 3:55 pm

Fredericton shooting: Robb Costello identified as one of police officers killed

By Staff The Canadian Press

Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch released the identities of two officers, 45-year-old Lawrence Robert Costello, 43-year-old Sara Burns, who were among four people shot and killed outside an apartment building on Friday morning.

The family of one of two police officers killed during today’s shooting in Fredericton has identified him as 45-year-old Lawrence Robb Costello.

Jackie McLean says a police inspector told the family this morning that her common-law partner was among the four people who died in the incident.

Chief Leanne Fitch said he was a 20-year veteran of the force and has four children.

McLean says the couple had been together for four years.

Fredericton police have one person in custody and say there is no further threat to the public after the incident in the city’s north side that began at about 7 a.m.

Police said the suspect was also being treated for serious injuries.

The second officer who was killed during the shooting was identified as Const. Sara Burns. The other two victims’ identities were not release pending notification of the families.

*with files from Global News

© 2018 The Canadian Press

