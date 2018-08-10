Police seek photos, videos in connection with Fredericton shooting that killed 4 people

Police in Fredericton are asking anyone with photos or video footage of the fatal shooting in Fredericton to come forward.

In a news release Friday evening, New Brunswick RCMP said they hope the footage will help them determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, that left four people dead.

Police officers were initially called to the Brookside Drive shortly after 7 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the area.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, Deputy Police Chief Martin Gaudet said the first responding officers were shot and killed upon their arrival.

The officers have been identified as 45-year-old Const. Robb Costello, a 20-year veteran of the force, and 43-year-old Const. Sara Burns, who joined the force two years ago.

The identities of the other two civilians have not yet been released.

Deputy Chief Gaudet said officers engaged in gunfire with the suspect, then later entered into an apartment and arrested a 48-year-old man from Fredericton.

He is currently in hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with videos of the exchange in gunfire, or anything that could help police with their investigation, can upload them anonymously here: https://clet.ca/upload/ut/index-en.php