Police seeking information on Canada Day housefire in Bradford
South Simcoe police are renewing their appeal for information regarding a fire which ripped through a century home in Bradford West Gwillimbury on July 1.
The fire was deemed criminally suspicious by police, and is believed to have started between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Canada Day.
Police say no one was injured as a result of the fire, and the damage estimate is still unknown.
Police have now released a photo of a matchbook found at the scene, in hopes of tracing its origin.
Anyone who recognizes this brand of matches, or who knows what stores sell them is asked to please contact the South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
