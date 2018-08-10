Police seeking information on Canada Day housefire in Bradford

South Simcoe police are renewing their appeal for information regarding a fire which ripped through a century home in Bradford West Gwillimbury on July 1.

The fire was deemed criminally suspicious by police, and is believed to have started between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Canada Day.

Police say no one was injured as a result of the fire, and the damage estimate is still unknown.

Police have now released a photo of a matchbook found at the scene, in hopes of tracing its origin.

FIRE UPDATE: Detectives are releasing a photograph of a matchbook found at the Moore St. house fire in #Bradford on July 1, 2018 in hopes of tracing its origin. Know a store that sells them? An individual that uses them? Call us 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141 or @CrimeSDM pic.twitter.com/4ykdkhIshr — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) August 10, 2018

Anyone who recognizes this brand of matches, or who knows what stores sell them is asked to please contact the South Simcoe Police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).