Suspended officer now facing total of six counts in London and Waterloo

An officer, already suspended with pay in connection with a sexual assault investigation launched last November, is facing a new charge in connection with the case.

The 42-year-old officer was arrested and charged Friday morning with breach of recognizance. That brings to six the number of criminal charges the officer faces from investigations in London and Waterloo.

“It is related to contact with the victim in this case,” said London Police Service spokesperson Roxanne Beaubien.

He was first charged Nov. 22 with sexual assault in connection with an alleged off-duty incident on Nov. 17. The officer was not named in order to protect the identity of the victim.

After that charge was laid, a second victim came forward to London police with allegations that took place in Waterloo.

“The information was turned over to the Waterloo Regional Police and in December they charged the officer with two counts of criminal harassment, being unlawfully in a dwelling, and making harassing phone call.”

The accused, who had been working as a police officer for two years as of November, was suspended with pay when the first charge was laid. The Police Services Act does not allow for the suspension of a member without pay in this type of situation.