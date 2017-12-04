London officer charged with sex assault facing new charges from Waterloo Regional Police

Less than two weeks after the London Police Service announced an officer had been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident while he was off duty, Waterloo Regional Police have laid additional charges in connection with a separate complainant.

Police say an incident involving a 41-year-old officer and a female was reported to police on Nov.r 22 and that the alleged incident took place on Nov. 17.

According to police, the officer and victim had been involved in a relationship.

On Monday, London police reported that after the initial release, a second complainant contacted police reporting an incident involving the same officer that happened in Waterloo. London police forwarded the information to the Waterloo Regional Police, which has since charged the officer with two counts of criminal harassment, being unlawfully in a dwelling, and making harassing phone call.

The accused, who has been working as a police officer for two years, was suspended with pay following the initial sexual assault charge, because of provisions of the Police Services Act. The Act does not allow for the suspension a member without pay in this type of situation.