Severe thunderstorm watch issued for southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of southern Ontario, warning strong winds, hail and heavy rain are possible.

The weather agency said a cold front moving across the southern part of the province could mean thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and early evening.

Environment Canada just issued a massive severe thunderstorm watch for all of southern Ontario. Keep in mind I am only predicting isolated strong to severe storms this aftn. #onstorm — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 9, 2018

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the statement said.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

The watch comes two days after a slow-moving system caused flooding and power outages in several areas of Toronto, forcing emergency crews to rescue people stuck in elevators.

Environment Canada said approximately 50 to 75 millimetres of rain fell in the span of two to three hours across the area. Localized areas may have experienced higher amounts of rainfall.