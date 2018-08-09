Man airlifted to hospital after vehicle rollover in Huron County

A 36-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle rollover near Seaforth, Huron County OPP say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at North Line between Bridge Road and Hydro Line Road just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle was driving southbound on North Line when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into the ditch, police said.

The driver, a Seaforth man, was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-524-8314.