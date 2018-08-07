Man suffers minor injuries after his plane crashes in Norfolk County
A pilot suffered only minor injuries after a plane crash in Norfolk County.
OPP, Norfolk County Fire Department and Paramedic Services responded to reports of a plane crash on Byerley Side Road just before 8 p.m. Friday.
The pilot, a 72-year-old man from Elgin County, was landing his single-engine plane when it crashed and flipped over, officers said.
The pilot suffered only minor injuries and paramedics treated him at the scene.
The Transportation Safety Board was notified and will continue the investigation.
