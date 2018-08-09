NHL all-stars golf for mental health in 6th annual Nazem Kadri Charity Classic

A household name with the Toronto Maple Leafs is making a stop in his hometown to raise money for mental health.

Nazem Kadri will be joined by a number of NHL all-stars for the 6th Annual Nazem Kadri Charity Golf Classic at the Sunningdale Golf and Country Club Thursday.

“I think we’re really trying to focus on that stigma and I still feel like there’s more awareness to be raised,” said Kadri, who was on London Live with Mike Stubbs Wednesday. “We’re really trying to focus on that this year.”

Tee time is shortly after 11 a.m.

Kadri, who was drafted by the Leafs in 2009, spoke about the recent growth of the team.

“I’ve been with this organization for a long time so I’ve seen a lot of players come in and out. Finally, to have some familiar faces, some solidified and established guys, some good players. It’s exciting,” he said.

Turning the attention to his hometown, Kadri discussed coming out of a London Knights team that featured the likes of himself and fellow NHL all-stars Drew Doughty and Logan Couture.

“I don’t think that happens in too many cities. It just goes to show you how great the youth camps and youth leagues are in London,” said Kadri.

“They breed great hockey players. It just speaks volumes to the city,” he said.

A dinner organized by the Nazem Kadri Foundation gets underway at 6 p.m. and will be hosted by 980 CFPL’s Mike Stubbs.