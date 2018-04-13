Toronto Maple Leafs

Nazem Kadri suspended three games for hit on Bruins’ Wingels

By Staff The Canadian Press

In this April 12, 2018, file photo, Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) shoves Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) to retaliate for his late hit on Boston Bruins center Tommy Wingels (57), bottom left, as Maple Leafs center Mitchell Marner (16) starts to get up during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, in Boston.

AP Photo/Elise Amendola
NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri has been suspended three games by the NHL for his hit on Boston Bruins forward Tommy Wingels in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

Kadri was assessed a five-minute major for charging and a game misconduct at 8:18 of the third period Thursday after leaving his feet and driving the head of Wingels, who was on his knees, into the boards.

The check came seconds after Wingels caught Leafs winger Mitch Marner with a high hit.

Kadri will miss Game 2 tomorrow night and Games 3 and 4 in Toronto next week.

Boston won the opening game 5-1.

This suspension is Kadri’s fourth in his career.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

