Nazem Kadri suspended three games for hit on Bruins’ Wingels

NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri has been suspended three games by the NHL for his hit on Boston Bruins forward Tommy Wingels in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.

READ MORE: Toronto Maple Leafs lose game 1 of playoffs against Boston Bruins 5-1

Kadri was assessed a five-minute major for charging and a game misconduct at 8:18 of the third period Thursday after leaving his feet and driving the head of Wingels, who was on his knees, into the boards.

The check came seconds after Wingels caught Leafs winger Mitch Marner with a high hit.

READ MORE: Toronto Maple Leafs, not Winnipeg Jets, are Canada’s team: Instagram poll

Kadri will miss Game 2 tomorrow night and Games 3 and 4 in Toronto next week.

Boston won the opening game 5-1.

This suspension is Kadri’s fourth in his career.