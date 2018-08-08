Police investigate alleged sexual assault in London’s south east end
London police are looking into an alleged sexual assault that happened in the city’s south east end Tuesday morning.
It was between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. when the female victim was walking with the male suspect, officers said.
According to police the two were walking in the area of Commissioners Road East and Adelaide Street South when they stopped in a secluded area.
READ MORE: London man, 88, facing sex assault charges in inappropriate touching investigation
There, they drank alcohol after which the victim passed out, police said.
When she woke up, she realized she had been sexually assaulted.
The suspect is described as white, about five foot eight, and around 29 years old. He has a slim build and a very slim face with blonde to reddish hair described as messy, police said.
Officers also said he was described as having bad teeth.
READ MORE: Man in critical condition, 3 officers injured, 2 seriously, in downtown London assault
The suspect had been walking a black mountain-style bike and was wearing a black hoodie and black pants, officers said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the London Police Service at (519)661-5670, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.