Hamilton Bulldogs name Dave Matsos new head coach

The Hamilton Bulldogs have named Dave Matsos as their new head coach.

The Burlington native was an assistant with the OHL champions last season.

“The Bulldogs have a vision in place, from ownership all the way down,” Matsos said. “With this being my ninth year in the league, I am confident I know our players, the league and have what it takes to have success.”

It’s official. Dave Matsos takes over as head coach of the @BulldogsOHL #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/4GIsbBK6Vm — 900 CHML (@AM900CHML) August 7, 2018

“Dave came in last year and was a massive part of our championship season,” said Hamilton Bulldogs president Steve Staios. “He’s been a head coach in our league and has the respect of our players and has an understanding of our team identity. … He’s been a winner at all levels as a coach, as well as a Memorial Cup winner as a player.”

The Bulldogs also announced that Vince Laise has been promoted to associate coach. The 35-year-old Brampton native is entering his third season with the Bulldogs after spending three years as an assistant coach with the OHL’s Erie Otters.

“Vince stepped up and took on the added responsibility given to him last season by head coach John Gruden and executed, and I am confident he is ready for this new challenge,” Staios said. “He has excelled in his short time as a coach at this level and I am excited to see him grow in his new role.”

Associate coach Ron Wilson is also staying on in his role with the Dogs.

Matsos, 44, takes over for John Gruden, who left Hamilton to become an assistant coach with the NHL’s New York Islanders.

Before arriving in Hamilton last year, Matsos was the head coach of the OHL’s Sudbury Wolves from 2014 to 2017. He was an associate coach for two seasons prior to obtaining the top job.

Bulldogs promote Dave Matsos to Head Coach FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/VoMqYUXdIB pic.twitter.com/s0iHtDY46B — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) August 7, 2018

The Windsor Spitfires hired Matsos as an assistant coach in 2010, where he helped guide the team to a second consecutive Memorial Cup championship. He spent two more years in Windsor before moving on to Sudbury.

Matsos also coached in England with the Elite Ice Hockey League’s Sheffield Steelers from 2006 to 2010.

As a player, Matsos played as a junior for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, spent two years with the Canadian national team and played three seasons in the American Hockey League with the Adirondack Red Wings and the Hamilton Bulldogs.