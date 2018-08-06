Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches issued for parts of southern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for parts of southern Ontario ahead of an incoming cold front that will bring relief from the heat.

“The potential for severe weather stretches across a wide area. Areas from Windsor to Peterborough could be affected by this cluster of storms that could produce severe weather,” Global News meteorologist Ross Hull said.

“Some severe storms could last into the early evening hours for some areas.”

As of 1 p.m. on Monday, thunderstorm warnings were issued for the London, Woodstock, Stratford and Kitchener-Waterloo areas.

For other areas such as the Greater Toronto Area, Peterborough, Niagara region and Windsor, thunderstorm watches were put in place.

Severe t-storm warning for storms moving towards #Ldnont and Waterloo Region – storms capable of producing strong wind gusts, nickel size hail and heavy rain. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/6u0abMIfno — Ross Hull (@Ross_Hull) August 6, 2018

Meteorologists said there could be significant rainfall amounts in some areas with wind custs up to 90 km/h. There is also the potential for hail.

A heat warning has been in place in recent days for the southern part of the province.

