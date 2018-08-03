Another hot holiday weekend in store for southern Ontario

Southern Ontarians appear set for another sweltering holiday weekend.

Over the Canada Day weekend, the region was hit with extreme heat warnings, and things likely won’t be much better for the Civic Holiday weekend.

“Temperatures this weekend will once again soar into the low 30s in Toronto and all across southern Ontario,” Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell warned.

Radar estimates 50-75mm of rain in the last hour with this stationary storm on the west side of Chatham-Kent in SW Ontario. An additional 25-50mm could cause significant flooding this aftn. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/oCIicRPMZl — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) August 3, 2018

He said the heat will only be one part of the problem.

“What will make this heat uncomfortable for some is the humidity,” Farnell explained. “The humidex will approach 40 every day including holiday Monday.”

READ MORE: U of T researchers look at what types of garbage head into Lake Ontario

Environment Canada forecasts predict we will see a high of 30 degrees on Saturday although the humidity will make it feel more like 38 degrees.

A similar story is unfolding for Sunday, as temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees with a high humidex reading.

Farnell said there is a potential for wet weather on Saturday afternoon, although it is not expected to end the heat spell.

Road trip Ontario: Summer crowds flock to Grand Bend’s beaches, gardens and sunsets

“There is only the chance of an isolated shower near Lake Ontario early Saturday afternoon with more widespread showers and thunderstorms possible on Monday afternoon.”

Farnell said southern Ontario will start to find some respite after the weekend.

“Temperatures will slowly cool down by the middle of next week with lower humidity levels, making it feel more comfortable,” he said.