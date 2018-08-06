Man fined for driving more than twice the legal speed limit on Highway 104

A 19-year-old man from Quebec has lost his vehicle and is facing a hefty fine after he was caught driving over twice the speed limit on Nova Scotia’s Highway 104 over the weekend.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the man was clocked at travelling at a speed of 232 km/h in a 110 km/h zone in his 2003 Infiniti G35.

Officers seized the man’s vehicle, suspended his licence and charged him with stunting — which carries an automatic fine of $2,422.50.

Police believe the Quebec man was racing a 29-year-old man from Lakeside, N.S., who was driving in a 2010 Acura CSX.

An officer clocked him travelling at 159 km/h in the same speed zone. He was one kilometre an hour away from a stunting charge, but was instead handed a $410 fine for speeding.

Northwest Traffic Services are reminding the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.

Police are asking anyone who sees a motorist travelling at a high rate of speed to contact them.