Crime
May 2, 2018 10:34 am

Two men charged with stunting after speeding past RCMP officer on N.S. highway

By Global News

Two men are facing charges after they were clocked driving 55 km/h over the speed limit on Nova Scotia's Highway 103.

Dayne Winter / Global News
A A

Two men in their early 20s are facing stunting charges after they allegedly sped past an RCMP cruiser while racing on a Nova Scotia highway.

Police say the incident happened at 1:49 a.m. Sunday along Highway 103 in Lakeside.

READ MORE: N.B. man charged with stunting after car clocked at 69 km/h over speed limit

Both vehicles were clocked at travelling 165 km/h in a 110 km/h zone. Police say the RCMP officer was conducting traffic enforcement at the time.

A 25-year-old man from Chester and a 23-year-old man from Chester Basin were both charged with stunting. They also had their licenses suspended and vehicles seized.

READ MORE: N.S driver, stopped for speeding with 2 kids in car, revoked licence, is charged with stunting

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chester
Chester Basin
Crime
Highway 103
Lakeside
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
RCMP
Speeding
stunting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News