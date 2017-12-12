N.S driver, stopped for speeding with 2 kids in car, revoked licence, is charged with stunting

A Dartmouth man has been charged with stunting after police clocked him travelling 57 km/h over the posted speed limit while driving with a revoked licence.

He also had two young children in the car.

According to the RCMP, a member of their traffic services observed the vehicle driving at a high rate of speed on Highway 104 in Antigonish County at 3 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Police say the vehicle was travelling 157 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

“Obviously, if a driver chooses to drive at an extreme rate of speed, as it is in this case, that’s one thing. But when you have passengers who are young children, you are making the decision for them,” said Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

“It’s all very concerning circumstances to do with this situation of stunting.”

The 32-year-old man was charged with stunting and driving while revoked. The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50,

As well, the man’s licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized.

