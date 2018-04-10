Crime
April 10, 2018 11:42 am

N.B. man charged with stunting after car clocked at 69 km/h over speed limit

By Global News

A New Brunswick man has been charged with stunting after he was clocked driving 69 km/h over the speed limit in Nova Scotia's Colchester County.

File/ Global News
A A

A 19-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged with stunting after a car was clocked driving nearly 180 km/h in Colchester County.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the vehicle was spotted driving at a high rate of speed Monday morning along Highway 104 on the Cobequid Pass.

READ MORE: N.S driver, stopped for speeding with 2 kids in car, revoked licence, is charged with stunting

Police say the vehicle was clocked at 179 km/h in a 110 km/hr zone, 69 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

The man from Ford Bank, N.B., had his licence suspended and the vehicle was seized.

He is also facing a $2,422.50 fine.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP charge 74-year-old man with stunting

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Colchester County
Ford Bank
New Brunswick
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
stunting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News