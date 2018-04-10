N.B. man charged with stunting after car clocked at 69 km/h over speed limit

A 19-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged with stunting after a car was clocked driving nearly 180 km/h in Colchester County.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the vehicle was spotted driving at a high rate of speed Monday morning along Highway 104 on the Cobequid Pass.

Police say the vehicle was clocked at 179 km/h in a 110 km/hr zone, 69 km/hr over the posted speed limit.

The man from Ford Bank, N.B., had his licence suspended and the vehicle was seized.

He is also facing a $2,422.50 fine.

