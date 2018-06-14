Lunenburg County woman charged with stunting, handed $2,422.50 fine

A Lunenburg County woman is facing a hefty fine after she was allegedly caught driving 176 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

Police say a Lunenburg District RCMP officer stopped the vehicle along Highway 103 in Chester Basin.

The vehicle could be seen speeding past other vehicles on a divided section of the highway, according to police.

Police in Tantallon also received complaints of the same vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

The 24-year-old woman was charged with stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act and fined $2,422.50.

“Lunenburg District RCMP want to remind the public that speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads,” police said in a news release Thursday.

“Road Safety is a priority for the RCMP, and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well.”