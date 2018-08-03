What’s open and closed in London for the civic holiday Monday

With the civic holiday long weekend finally here, keep in mind that there are a few closures across the city on Monday.

Most liquor, beer and grocery stores will remain open Monday, as the civic holiday is not a statutory holiday under Ontario’s Retail Business Holidays Act.

Here’s what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Aug. 6:

Open:

Most grocery stores

Walmart locations

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations

Masonville Place, White Oaks Mall, Westmount Shopping Centre

Most Beer Stores

Most LCBO outlets

The Labatt brewery

Children’s Museum, Storybook Gardens, Fanshawe Pioneer Village, East Park Gardens

Ribfest at Victoria Park

Closed:

Banks

Government offices

Post offices (no mail delivery)

London Public Library

No garbage pickup

The LTC will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule Monday, but will return to regular service Tuesday.