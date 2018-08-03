What’s open and closed in London for the civic holiday Monday
With the civic holiday long weekend finally here, keep in mind that there are a few closures across the city on Monday.
Most liquor, beer and grocery stores will remain open Monday, as the civic holiday is not a statutory holiday under Ontario’s Retail Business Holidays Act.
Here’s what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Aug. 6:
Open:
- Most grocery stores
- Walmart locations
- Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations
- Masonville Place, White Oaks Mall, Westmount Shopping Centre
- Most Beer Stores
- Most LCBO outlets
- The Labatt brewery
- Children’s Museum, Storybook Gardens, Fanshawe Pioneer Village, East Park Gardens
- Ribfest at Victoria Park
Closed:
- Banks
- Government offices
- Post offices (no mail delivery)
- London Public Library
- No garbage pickup
The LTC will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule Monday, but will return to regular service Tuesday.
