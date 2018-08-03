Canada
August 3, 2018 2:14 pm

What’s open and closed in London for the civic holiday Monday

By Staff 980 CFPL

Here’s what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Aug. 6

File
A A

With the civic holiday long weekend finally here, keep in mind that there are a few closures across the city on Monday.

Most liquor, beer and grocery stores will remain open Monday, as the civic holiday is not a statutory holiday under Ontario’s Retail Business Holidays Act.

READ MORE: No shortage of things to do in London this Civic Holiday long weekend

Here’s what’s open and closed in London on Monday, Aug. 6:

Open:

  • Most grocery stores
  • Walmart locations
  • Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations
  • Masonville Place, White Oaks Mall, Westmount Shopping Centre
  • Most Beer Stores
  • Most LCBO outlets
  • The Labatt brewery
  • Children’s Museum, Storybook Gardens, Fanshawe Pioneer Village, East Park Gardens
  • Ribfest at Victoria Park

Closed:

  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Post offices (no mail delivery)
  • London Public Library
  • No garbage pickup

The LTC will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule Monday, but will return to regular service Tuesday.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Banks
Beer Store
Children's Museum
Civic Holiday
Labatt Brewery
lcbo
London
london public library
Long Weekend
Masonville Mall
No garbage pickup
open and closed
Ribfest
Shoppers Drug Mart
Springbank Park
Storybook Gardens
Victoria Park
Walmart
westmount mall
White Oaks Mall

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News