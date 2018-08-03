No shortage of things to do in London this Civic Holiday long weekend

With Environment Canada forecasting sunny skies and hot temperatures, you’re going to want to get outside this Civic Holiday long weekend.

From food to sports, there is no shortage of things to do in and around London.

Just north of the city, local Olympic ice dancing champions Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue are hosting their “Thank You Ilderton” celebration on Saturday.

READ MORE: London Ribfest bolsters craft beer selection

Ribbers from across the country and even into the U.S. will be cooking up delicious eats in Victoria Park all weekend long.

There will also be live entertainment, chalk artists, vendors and midway rides.

Elsewhere, London has been overtaken by youth athletes competing in the Ontario Summer Games. Events are happening all over the city, but the majority will be at Western University. All events are free to attend. Click here to learn more.

READ MORE: Ontario Summer Games come to London for 4th time

For those planning on heading out of town for the weekend, the OPP are going to be doing a traffic safety blitz targeting drivers who don’t slow down and move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks.

When you see stopped emergency vehicles (with lights flashing), or a tow truck with their amber lights flashing, you are required by law to slow down and give them space, said Const. Kevin Martin.

“If we happen to see people violating the law, our officers will have the option of stopping you and educating you, talking to you,” he said.

“Officers will have the ability to cite you on the side of the road. The fines range between $400 and $2,000 and there’s three demerit points upon conviction.”

READ MORE: OPP blitz to target drivers who don’t slow down, move over for emergency vehicles and tow trucks

Provincial police want to raise awareness and Martin says even though they’re the ones tasked with protecting others, the public needs to do their part to protect officers and other emergency workers.

“You hear us talk about highway safety, you see us out there enforcing the rules, stopping the vehicles and maybe attending a crash scene, but we’re also a part of your community,” he said.

“Maybe we’re a neighbour, maybe we’re a friend, maybe we’re part of a social club or coach a sports team,” said Martin.

“We’re someone who’s going to be absent if struck by a vehicle on the side of the road.”

The campaign will end Monday, but the danger fast-moving vehicles present to emergency workers will always be there, said Martin.