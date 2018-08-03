Sens avoid arbitration with Stone, sign winger to a one year deal worth US $7.35M

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators have avoided arbitration with Mark Stone, signing the winger to a one-year deal worth US$7.35 million on Friday.

The deal came the same day the team and the restricted free agent were set to have a hearing to determine the player’s contract for the 2018-19 season.

Stone had reportedly asked for $9 million in arbitration, while the team countered at $5 million.

READ MORE: Jordan Boyd Celebrity Hockey Challenge raises $700,000 for inherited heart disease research

The 26-year-old from Winnipeg, who can become an unrestricted free agent next summer, tied for the Senators’ lead with 62 points in a lost 2017-18 campaign.

Ottawa and defenceman Cody Ceci had an arbitration hearing on Wednesday, with the player reportedly asking for $6 million, and the club coming in at $3.35 million. A decision was expected later Friday.

Stone has scored at least 20 goals in each of his four full NHL seasons, and registered a career-high 42 assists last year.

His 381 takeaways since the start of 2014-15 rank him first in the NHL, 84 more than the next closest player.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine makes EA Sports NHL 19 cover — in Finland

Selected by the Senators 178th overall at the 2010 draft, Stone has 249 points (95 goals, 154 assists) in 307 NHL games.

Stone, who made $3.5 million in each of the last three seasons, also has five goals and eight assists in his 27 career games.