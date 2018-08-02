3-hectare wildfire in Merritt city limits closes Highway 8

Highway 8 was closed to traffic on Thursday evening due to a wildfire about 1 kilometre from Merritt’s city centre.

The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is within Merritt city limits, and is three hectares in size.

READ MORE: B.C. wildfires map 2018: Current location of wildfires around the province

#BCHwy8 closed between #Merritt & Lower Nicola due to wildfire, est time of opening unknown. pic.twitter.com/ewGRCFqrZx — VSA Hwy Maintenance (@VSAMaintenance) August 3, 2018

It says ground crews, helicopters and airtankers have been deployed, along with members of Merritt Fire Rescue.

DriveBC said Highway 8 is closed in both directions at Voght Street, and no detour is available. Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.

No timeline was given for the route to reopen.