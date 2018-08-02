3-hectare wildfire in Merritt city limits closes Highway 8
Highway 8 was closed to traffic on Thursday evening due to a wildfire about 1 kilometre from Merritt’s city centre.
The BC Wildfire Service says the fire is within Merritt city limits, and is three hectares in size.
It says ground crews, helicopters and airtankers have been deployed, along with members of Merritt Fire Rescue.
DriveBC said Highway 8 is closed in both directions at Voght Street, and no detour is available. Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.
No timeline was given for the route to reopen.
