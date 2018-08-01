Suspect charged in connection with TTC robbery caught on video

Toronto police say they have charged a 19-year-old woman in relation to a cellphone robbery on the TTC that was caught on video.

The incident happened Saturday at around 3:30 p.m. on a southbound subway train at Eglinton West station.

The video appeared to show a confrontation between two women on the subway.

A woman can be heard repeatedly yelling, “go back to China,” to another woman before allegedly taking her phone.

The woman who took the phone can be seen running down the subway car and when she is stopped by a group of witnesses. She said she will give the phone back once she deletes a video that was taken of her.

She eventually ran off the train onto the platform, followed by the other woman and another witness.

It’s not clear what sparked the confrontation.

Const. Caroline de Kloet confirmed to Global News on Wednesday that Tashia James, of no fixed address, surrendered to police on Wednesday at around 1:30 a.m.

De Kloet said she was charged with robbery and failure to comply with probation.

James was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Wednesday morning.

A statement from TTC spokesperson Stuart Green on Tuesday said, “The TTC condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the use of racist language on the system.”