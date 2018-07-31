Toronto police investigating robbery on TTC after video surfaces on social media

A video showing a woman taking a phone from another woman during a confrontation on the TTC is being investigated as a robbery, Toronto police say.

The incident happened on Saturday at approximately 3:30 p.m. on a southbound subway car at Eglinton West Station.

The video shows a confrontation between two women on the subway.

One of the women can be heard repeatedly yelling, “go back to China,” to the other woman and she then takes her phone.

The woman who took the phone runs down the subway car and when she is stopped by a group of witnesses she says she will give the phone back once she deletes a video that was taken of her.

She eventually runs off the train onto the platform, followed by the other woman and another witness.

It’s not clear what sparked the confrontation

A statement from TTC spokesperson Stuart Green on Tuesday said, “The TTC condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the use of racist language on the system.”

The statement goes on the TTC is “co-operating with police as they investigate this matter, including providing CCTV video from inside the train.”

Toronto police say the investigation is ongoing.