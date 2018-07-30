Canada
Police looking for victim in suspected hate-motivated assault in Mississauga

Police say the woman — who left before officers arrived — intervened and was also attacked herself.

Police in Mississauga are looking to speak with a woman whom they say intervened in an incident believed to have been hate-motivated and was also a victim herself.

Peel regional police said that an 18-year-old Brampton woman was at a bus shelter at Hurontario Street and Paisley Boulevard on Sunday evening when she was approached by a suspect who yelled racial slurs at her and began “flicking a lighter” towards her.

Police say another woman — who left before officers arrived — intervened and was also attacked herself. Police say the suspect attempted to remove her hijab.

On Monday, police said they are looking to speak with her about what happened.

“Police want to ensure the unidentified victim’s well-being and would like speak to her regarding the details of the incident,” Peel police investigators said in a statement.

Police said a third woman also had racial slurs used toward her and was also assaulted in the same incident.

A 35-year-old Mississauga woman, Sandra Alexander, was arrested at the scene, police said. She has been charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and assault.

Police are asking anyone with information in the case to reach out to investigators or Crime Stoppers.

