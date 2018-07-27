Toronto man charged in ‘suspected hate-motivated’ confrontation with Muslim family

A 50-year-old white male has been arrested following a racially charged confrontation with a Muslim family at the Jack Layton Ferry Terminal in Toronto earlier this week.

Toronto resident Lombray Ball was arrested Thursday in what police described as a “suspected hate-motivated crime” after he confronted two men and their family before getting into a heated exchange and yelling “It’s my f—— province,” in an incident captured on video.

Police said officers responded to a call about an assault at the terminal around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.

The incident appears to start as a man with a beard makes a statement about the other man’s breath as they come face-to-face.

“Wow. Your breath smells like alcohol,” he said.

A man dressed in a Hawaiian shirt responds back with expletives.

“I don’t give a f—. You don’t tell me what to do in my province,” he said. “You don’t ask me a f—— question. It’s my f—— province.”

The four-minute long video then goes on to show the man in a Hawaiian shirt shoving a member of the other man’s family.

“He’s drunk man. Let him go. You can smell him,” a woman’s voice said in the background.

Another woman is then heard on the phone speaking to police.

“This man is abusing my brother. He is touching him. He is pushing him,” she said.

The verbal exchange continues until security personnel from the terminal intervene.

Ball has been charged with two accounts of assault and threatening death. He’s scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom Friday.

–David Shum contributed to this report.