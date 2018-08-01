Sask. Party have strong rural lead, tighter race in the cities: poll

The governing Saskatchewan Party appears to have a sizeable lead over the opposition NDP according to a new poll from Mainstreet Research. This lead comes from “overwhelming” support in rural areas.

“Saskatchewan right now faces a strong rural-urban divide along political lines,” Mainstreet vice president, Joseph Angolano said.

“The Sask Party do have over 50 per cent support and appear to have a commanding lead over the NDP, but that support is being powered by and large by their 37 per cent lead in rural Saskatchewan.”

It’s a tighter race in the province’s largest cities, Regina and Saskatoon. Ryan Meili’s NDP have a six-point lead in Meili’s hometown of Saskatoon. The Sask. Party and NDP are looking at a tight race in Regina, with the government enjoying a slight lead.

Survey participants were also asked about their opinion of the current party leaders. Hear, Premier Scott Moe outpaced Meili in overall support.

“Premier Moe has a very strong net rating of +23.3 per cent indicating that the Sask Party are not suffering any ill effects after the retirement of Brad Wall”, Angolano said.

“On the other hand, Ryan Meili has a net favourability rating of -6.7 per cent, but these numbers must be viewed in the context that over half of the respondents said they were not familiar with Meili or were not sure.”

This poll surveyed 776 Saskatchewan residents between July 15 and 17. Mainstreet says the margin of error is +/- 3.52 per cent and is accurate 19 times out of 20.