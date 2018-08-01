Orillia man arrested in homicide investigation, 2nd suspect at large: OPP

Police have arrested one man in connection with a homicide in Orillia earlier this week and are now searching for a second suspect wanted for second-degree murder.

According to Orillia OPP, on July 30 just after 7:30 a.m., officers, the Orillia Fire Department, and County of Simcoe paramedics responded to report of a man in medical distress in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons located on Westmount Drive North in the city.

Police say sometime before the call, a violent altercation took place on a trail adjacent to the parking lot, which left the man with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a police investigation, 20-year-old Andrew Franklin of Orillia was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Aug. 1.

Police are now looking for 17-year-old Isaac Dickson of Pickering. Officers say he is wanted for second-degree murder.

According to police, if located, Dickson should not be approached. While police believe the incident was isolated in nature, officers say Dickson is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at http://www.p3tips.com.