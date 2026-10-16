Charges laid against two Nova Scotia businesses accused of illegal lobster buying

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The Nova Scotia government has laid charges against two businesses accused of buying illegally caught lobsters in the province.

Two firms in southwestern Nova Scotia, Independent Fisheries in Lockeport, N.S., and a numbered company in Shelburne County are facing charges under the Fisheries and Coastal Resources Act.

The Department of Natural Resources says these charges follow a two-year investigation into the lobster trade.

Both companies face charges for buying, selling or processing fish that were caught without a valid licence.

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The numbered company, 3329874 Nova Scotia Ltd., faces the same charges and an additional charge for buying, selling or marketing fish in Nova Scotia without the required licence.

Nova Scotia raised the maximum fine under the act in 2024, to $1 million for a first offence, up from $100,000.

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The cases are scheduled for a court date in Yarmouth Provincial Court next month.

Colin Sproul, president of the Unified Fisheries Conservation Alliance, says the organization is pleased charges have been laid.

The group that represents thousands of independent, multi-species commercial fishers and associations across the Maritimes filed a lawsuit against Independent Fisheries Ltd. in November 2024.

A court hearing about the lawsuit was held last month, but there hasn’t been a ruling yet.

Sproul says Nova Scotia’s government has ramped up illegal fishing enforcement over the past couple of years, and he thanked Premier Tim Houston and provincial Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister Kent Smith for their efforts.