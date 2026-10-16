Youth found guilty in Ottawa 2023 terror plot to kill Jewish people

A judge has found a youth guilty of two terrorism-related charges stemming from an alleged 2023 plan to kill Jewish people in Ottawa.
In 2023, the RCMP said the youth was charged with “facilitating” a terrorist activity by spreading “instructional material” about building bombs, and “knowingly instructing” someone to carry out a terrorist attack.
- Charges laid against two Nova Scotia businesses accused of illegal lobster buying
- Two Montreal police officers suspended over new misconduct allegations
- Teenage passenger arrested after taxi driver stabbed in Winnipeg: police
- 3 children, 1 teacher dead in Oregon elementary school shooting, police say
Crown attorneys at the time charged the youth facilitating terrorist activity, possession of explosives and making or possessing an explosive substance.
More coming.
– with files from Global News’ Alex Boutilier and Mackenzie Gray
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.