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Crime

Youth found guilty in Ottawa 2023 terror plot to kill Jewish people

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2026 1:24 pm
1 min read
FILE - The Ottawa courthouse is seen on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. View image in full screen
FILE - The Ottawa courthouse is seen on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
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A judge has found a youth guilty of two terrorism-related charges stemming from an alleged 2023 plan to kill Jewish people in Ottawa.

In 2023, the RCMP said the youth was charged with “facilitating” a terrorist activity by spreading “instructional material” about building bombs, and “knowingly instructing” someone to carry out a terrorist attack.

Click to play video: 'Ottawa teen accused of anti-Jewish plot had ingredients for TATP bomb: RCMP'
Ottawa teen accused of anti-Jewish plot had ingredients for TATP bomb: RCMP

Crown attorneys at the time charged the youth facilitating terrorist activity, possession of explosives and making or possessing an explosive substance.

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– with files from Global News’  Alex Boutilier and Mackenzie Gray

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