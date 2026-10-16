Youth found guilty in Ottawa 2023 terror plot to kill Jewish people

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A judge has found a youth guilty of two terrorism-related charges stemming from an alleged 2023 plan to kill Jewish people in Ottawa.

In 2023, the RCMP said the youth was charged with “facilitating” a terrorist activity by spreading “instructional material” about building bombs, and “knowingly instructing” someone to carry out a terrorist attack.

2:47 Ottawa teen accused of anti-Jewish plot had ingredients for TATP bomb: RCMP

Crown attorneys at the time charged the youth facilitating terrorist activity, possession of explosives and making or possessing an explosive substance.

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More coming.

– with files from Global News’ Alex Boutilier and Mackenzie Gray