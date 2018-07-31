Kingston police warn of parking lot scam targeting locals

Kingston police are sending out a warning and asking for the public’s assistance after receiving several complaints of alleged thieves targeting local residents.

According to police, a man and a woman have been approaching people in parking lots with a $20 bill in their hands. Police say the alleged scammers say they found the money near the person’s car and then ask if it belongs to them. Once the person takes their wallet out to check, one of the two people allegedly steals their bank card and then leaves immediately to make withdrawals.

Police say the two people use distraction techniques and sleight of hand when taking the card, and often the victim does not initially realize their card has been stolen. Although on one occasion, police say one of the suspects grabbed the victim’s wallet outright and allegedly stole their bank card.

Police are warning that there may be another accomplice involved, who stands in line behind potential victims in order to obtain the person’s bank card PIN. Typical withdrawals are around $1,000, but according to police one person reported a theft of $4,500.

Three of these alleged thefts occurred in the Walmart parking lot located at 1130 Midland Ave., but police say there is a possibility that more people may have been targeted.

Police have released a photo of one man they say used one of the stolen debit cards at a local bank. It is unclear whether the man was involved in the theft of the card.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to contact detective Brad Hughes at 613-549-4660 ext. 6286 or via email at bhughes@kingstonpolice.ca.