July 30, 2018 12:19 pm

It’s not cool to steal: Nova Scotia RCMP investigating stolen air conditioner

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP are investigating the theft of cash and an air conditioning unit in Sheet Harbour, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP want the public’s help as they investigate a break-in and theft at a business on Highway 7 in Sheet Harbour, N.S.

Police say the theft occurred sometime between 5 p.m., on July 27 and 11:55 a.m., on July 28.

Someone entered the business and took an air conditioner unit and a small quantity of cash.

RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to call RCMP at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

