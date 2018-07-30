It’s not cool to steal: Nova Scotia RCMP investigating stolen air conditioner
Nova Scotia RCMP want the public’s help as they investigate a break-in and theft at a business on Highway 7 in Sheet Harbour, N.S.
Police say the theft occurred sometime between 5 p.m., on July 27 and 11:55 a.m., on July 28.
Someone entered the business and took an air conditioner unit and a small quantity of cash.
RCMP are asking anyone with information on the incident to call RCMP at 902-490-5020 or to contact Crime Stoppers.
