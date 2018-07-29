RCMP investigating serious collision between motorcycle and garbage truck in Newport Corner, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a collision between a motorcycle and a garbage truck in Newport Corner, N.S., on Saturday.
Police say that officers responded to the collision at 10:43 a.m.
The driver of the garbage truck was uninjured while the driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man from Three Mil Plains, N.S., was transported to QEII Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The 21-year-old remains in stable condition.
The intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 215 was closed to traffic for several hours as a result of the crash.
The Nova Scotia Department of Labour and Education also attended the scene.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
