RCMP investigating serious collision between motorcycle and garbage truck in Newport Corner, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a collision between a motorcycle and a garbage truck in Newport Corner, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say that officers responded to the collision at 10:43 a.m.

The driver of the garbage truck was uninjured while the driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man from Three Mil Plains, N.S., was transported to QEII Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old remains in stable condition.

The intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 215 was closed to traffic for several hours as a result of the crash.

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour and Education also attended the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.