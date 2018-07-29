Canada
July 29, 2018 1:47 pm

RCMP investigating serious collision between motorcycle and garbage truck in Newport Corner, N.S.

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a serious collision between a motorcycle and a garbage truck.

Global News File
A A

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating a collision between a motorcycle and a garbage truck in Newport Corner, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say that officers responded to the collision at 10:43 a.m.

READ MORE: N.S. police ‘extremely’ concerned after man allegedly brings loaded gun, knife to local exhibiton

The driver of the garbage truck was uninjured while the driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man from Three Mil Plains, N.S., was transported to QEII Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 21-year-old remains in stable condition.

The intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 215 was closed to traffic for several hours as a result of the crash.

WATCH: Firefighters help reunite owner with her dog after car crash

The Nova Scotia Department of Labour and Education also attended the scene.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crash
Driver
Highway 1
Highway 215
Hospital
Labour and Education
Motorcycle
Newport Corner
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
QEII
RCMP
Windsor

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News